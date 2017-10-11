Food review: Meal at revived Sheffield pub was a mixed bag

City centre bar the Old House has now morphed into The Devonshire, aiming to be a cool hangout where you can eat and drink into the early hours

As the Old House, it was a great place to head for to enjoy a few cocktails and great pies.

The Devonshire, Devonshire Street, Sheffield. Picture: Marie Caley NSST Devonshire MC 5

True North have now rebranded it but have thankfully kept the beautiful original features of this lovely Georgian townhouse.

The colours are now restrained greens and neutrals but it seems a pretty superficial makeover.

There’s still two rooms with tables and a large bar that now, glory be, offers more than 120 gins and vermouths, as well as cocktails, wines and beers.

It’s presumably aimed at 20- and 30-somethings who want somewhere a little more sophisticated than the more raucous bars on West Street.

However, the age of the clientele was wider than that when we visited on Friday night, and there were a fair few greyer heads in evidence later on.

Food is a central part of the offering, with menus offering options for daytime and evening dining, but it’s a mix that didn’t really work comfortably for our visit on Friday night.

The front of house staff are extremely capable and helpful and ensured everything went smoothly on our visit but they can’t do anything about lighting that’s so dim you can’t easily read a menu (I ended up using the torch on my phone and reading the menu to my friend Janet), or the DJ plying loud music.

I don’t have anything against loud music as such, but it’s not really conducive to a relaxed meal and a chat.

It’s great if you’re up for a few Friday night drinks on your way around town, though, and that’s what I mean by an uncomfortable mix.

The staff really know their gins and our waitress was able to recommend a fruity option, Pinkster, to Janet when she mentioned a great mulberry gin she’d tried in the Royal Standard.

Sadly, they don’t stock the lovely, smooth Silver Fox gin I fell in love with at the recent Gin Festival in the City Hall (a great event, I recommend it) but I was more than happy to start off with a Sipsmith and Fever Tree tonic.

That kept us happy while I recited the menu.

The evening menu begins with a choice of eight small bites that also serve as starters.

A deal offers three for £13.50, so we went for that. We chose kipper and caper pate, butter bean hummus and baked cauliflower bhajis.

The bhajis were fantastic, offering great texture and an explosion of flavour through great spicing, also in the accompanying mango chilli pickle.

Shame there were only three between two (especially as I only got one!).

The pate was lovely too, with rich fish, sweet onion and salty capers working together beautifully.

The hummus was fine, if a bit dense in texture, and the blander flavour worked well with the other dishes. It had a smoky tang from the tahini paste.

So our hopes were high for a good main course but it was a mixed bag. Janet tried the sesame grilled tuna and noodles and I ordered a chermoula lamb skewer.

The waitress obligingly asked the kitchen not to serve the tuna pink at Janet’s request and we half expected them to refuse.

I think it’s a waste of good tuna but Janet doesn’t like any hint of blood in her food.

The fish, weirdly hidden under a bush-sized tangle of watercress, maybe to hide such a culinary sin, was coated in a sesame soy sauce glaze and noodles.

It was pronounced very tasty but it would have been even nicer with some vegetables in the noodles.

My main course was disappointing.

The waitress explained that I could choose my own salad from the menu to go with it and I had to ask her what they were as I couldn’t read the menu.

I went for apple, blue cheese and fennel as it sounded most interesting but I’d personally prefer the kitchen to create a salad that goes with the flavours on the plate.

The kebab was nice enough, once I’d fought to prise it off an industrial-sized skewer, with chewy lamb flavoured with the lemony spice mix and tomatoes, but the flatbread was strange.

It was uninteresting, more like the top of a giant breadcake and not like any flatbread I’ve ever seen, and I left most of it.

The salad was awful, frankly, with a huge pile of bland black-eyed beans only slightly relieved by slivers of apple and little pieces of blue cheese.

I couldn’t taste any fennel.

The menu mentions crispy leeks and bacon, which would certainly have relieved the boredom a bit. I also left most of it.

When the waitress came to collect our plates and asked about our meal, I told her what I thought and she knocked the cost off the bill. I should stress that she didn’t know I was doing a review until after I’d paid the bill.

We paid £72.30 with a bottle of Merlot and two gins apiece.

The Devonshire, Division Street

Tel: 0114 276 6002