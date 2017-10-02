FOOD REVIEW: Relish delicious dishes at Doncaster bar and grill

Just a short walk from the hustle and bustle of Doncaster’s main shopping area, and a stone’s throw from the town’s many other bars and restaurants is Relish Bar and Grill.

This was my choice for a recent taste test after hearing some glowing reports from friends about, not only the food, but also the ambience and cocktails at this popular spot.

Seafood linguini at Relish.

We opted to go along early evening midweek as we had not booked and wanted to avoid the crowds so we could soak in the whole experience.

Escorted to a table for two by the window we browsed the menu and within seconds a waiter had taken, and returned with, our drinks order.

As an appetiser I opted for the Cajun mussels which came in a steaming hot pan and were served with toasted bread, whilst my friend chose the calamari - fried baby squid which was accompanied with a garlic and

lemon mayonnaise.

Cajun mussels at Relish.

Both dishes were simply divine.

One thing I would say is that the portion sizes were far too large for us, great for big eaters, but we were unable to finish either in fear of not coping with our mains.

That said, I would definitey recommend to lovers of anything seafood.

Onto the main and I stuck with the fishy theme and ordered the seafood linguine.

This dish was a better portion size for me, although I still didn’t manage it all, and consisted of linguine pasta with salmon, tiger prawns and mussels in a spicy tomato and garlic sauce, all this was served up with a dressing of rocket and toasted bread. It was cooked to perfection.

As a connoisseur of all things spicy, my companion decided to try the beef chilli and rice - a homemade chilli con carne topped with jalapenos and Jack Cheddar served with Cajun spiced rice, sour cream and tortilla nachos.

His verdict was a big thumbs up, although he did say he did not like the chilli being served in a separate bowl - the attempt to tip it onto his plate was somewhat comical but thankfully didn’t end in disaster.

All this was washed down with a pint of San Miguel and a pint of orange cordial bringing the total bill price to a more than agreeable £34.70.

Relish is situated in East Laith Gate, Doncaster, and has a varied menu ranging from pizzas and salads to chargrilled steaks and burgers.

There is a well stocked bar with over 20 gins, world beers and speciality cocktails, and there is live music every Thursday.

Star rating out of 5:

Food - 4.5

Service - 4

Atmosphere -4

Value - 5