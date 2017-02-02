Fresh look for familiar Sheffield beer range

For twenty years drinkers in pubs across Sheffield have found their favourite beer by searching for a familiar pump clip on the bar.

But Abbeydale Brewery’s most popular ales have now been given a new look to mark the firm’s twenty years in the business.

The previous artwork has been in use since 1996, and bosses say the new look will aim to ‘refresh the range whilst paying homage to Abbeydale’s rich history and ensuring that the familiarity with their most popular beers is not lost.’

Local artist and print maker James Green created the new artwork in conjunction with design agency Field Design.

Jonathan Briggs, creative director at Field Design, said: “We were being asked to update and freshen up a Sheffield institution.

“You can’t go into a pub in Sheffield (and beyond) without Moonshine or one of its partners on the bar. From o ur perspective, this was about embracing heritage and maintaining a strong link with Sheffield, to produce a set of designs that are both steeped in tradition yet fresh and bold.”

Abbeydale Brewery director Dan Baxter added: “Whilst we are thrilled that the original artwork had such longevity, we know the time has comeo re-invest in our artwork for our treasured core beers. “We hope this will enable us to best provide the right support and backbone for our business and those of our customers, as well as ensuring the people who drink and enjoy our beer will recognise that the branding reinforces the quality of our beloved brews. ”

In recent years Abbeydale has branched out with several new innovative beers in both cask and keg, with inspiration from American styles and collaboration with other local firms such as Birdhouse Tea Company.

The new look core range will shortly be joined by a second series showcasing beers using new ingredients.