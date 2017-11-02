Frightfully good food line up at Sheffield’s new bonfire event

When Laura Caine decided to recreate the Mexican street snack of her childhood there was one challenge in the way...

The former retail manager launched the nattily named Corn of the Dead to serve up Mexican corn on the cob and corn themed foods at events - and will be part of the line up at this weekend’s first Illuminate the Gardens bonfire spectacular in the botanical gardens.

Laura said: “The problem is there’s only corn season for a short time in this country - I was like, there’s a flaw in my plan!”

The pop up uses corn from Africa, France, and this weekend from Lincolnshire, as the year goes on. It’s usually covered with Mexican mayonnaise, sour cream, chillies and lime, just like Laura experienced as a child growing up in Mexico City.

“When I was out there I ate corn all the time, it’s on every street corner, it’s a real street food, but when I moved here there was nothing like it.

“For years I wanted to bring it here and when I went on maternity leave last year I thought let’s give it a go.”

The stall also serves pots of corn - popular with children - and dishes such as Mexican eggs and corn soup.

Laura added: “We are super excited to do Illuminate the Gardens and so glad that we are able to.”

There is a solid line up of food and drink at the now sold-out night of fireworks, lights and an art trail.

Smoke BBQ will be serv ing pulled pork butties, while there will also be poutine - a Canadian speciality of chips with gravy and cheese curds -from The Gravy Train.

There will also be pizza from the Sunshine Pizza Company and The Ottomen, which specialises in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine.

The Curator’s House cafe is to serve traditional bonfire dishes such as jacket potatoes and pie.

Drinks will include local beer, mulled wine and cider, prosecco and chocolate champagne.