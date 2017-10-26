Halloween twist on burger

A Sheffield burger restaurant is serving up a real horror dish for Halloween .

City centre restuarant The 8oz Burger Co. is serving up the gruesome grub - topped with dead locusts, crickets, mealworms and buffalo worms for Halloween .

The burger is the brainchild of owner Matt Slaven.

He said: “We wanted to do something a bit different for Halloween and that’s when the idea of the Crispy Critter burger was dreamt up.”

Diners can order the burger until October 31.

It was first trialled at the the firm’s Barnsley restaurant last Halloween, with dozens of diners plumping for the disgusting sounding dish.

“It normally took people 3 or four beers beforehand before they would pluck up the courage to eat it”, said Matt.

The dried bugs are delivered in sealed packs by Crispy Critter, a firm which specialises in sending out the unusual delicacies to restaurants across Britain.

Added Matt: “It is all just a bit of fun. We thought we would give diners their own bushtucker trial!”

“The worst part is later on when you’re talking, realise you’ve got something between your teeth and realise its the leg of a locust!”

The restaurant is also running a competition through its Facebook page for one ldiner to win the burger and a copy of the Sheffield Cookbook.

