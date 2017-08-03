Help launch Sheffield’s first board game cafe

Hot on the heels of Sheffield’s first cat cafe, which opened last Friday, there is a new game in town.

An online crowdfunding appeal to help create Sheffield’s first board game cafe draws to a close next week.

The goal is to create the Treehouse, a cafe where visitors can enjoy cakes, coffees, sandwiches and craft beers, as well as thrashing their best friend at hundreds of different board games, from chess and Monopoly to new designer releases.

There are other examples of such venues around the country - including in Oxford - and this latest concept is the brainchild of Sheffield couple Ruth and Andy Haigh, who already run a monthly board games night called Across The Board at The Showroom cinema cafe.

So far they have raised more than £2,500 towards enhancing their basic plan to open the cafe on Boston Street, off London Road, with a goal of £5,000.

Ruth, an analyst for the civil service and engineer Andy are changing careers to open the Treehouse, hopefully in September.

“What sets board game cafés apart from a pub or café with a few games in the corner is the range of what’s on offer and the fact the whole venue is set up to create the best place to play,” said Ruth.

“We want The Treehouse to be place where people will put down their phones and have a great time doing something together.

“It’s absolutely not just for die-hard gaming fans – we’ll have staff to help people find the right the game for them and even teach the rules. It’s all about making board gaming more accessible.”

People who support the crowdfunding campaign receive rewards depending on how much they pledge, from £7 for a branded tote bag to £100 for a lifetime membership.

The cafe will also be hiring staff shortly.

To support the appeal visit www.treehousesheffield.com.