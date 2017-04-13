Jamaican ‘must-have’ goat stew

For those of you who have never tried goat, it’s a must-have Jamaican recipe.

When cooked right, you’ll find it more tender and flavoursome than any beef stew you ever had.

This recipe from Beeches of Walkley features in the Sheffield Cookbook: Second Helpings and the ingredients are all available from Beeches of Walkley.

Preparation time is 30 minutes, plus eight hours marinating. Cooking time is a minimum of five hours and this serves four people.

METHOD

The evening before you want the curry, wash the meat in cold water. Pat the meat dry with kitchen roll and place in a large bowl. Add the lemon juice, four tablespoons of the curry powder, the finely chopped garlic and ginger, sliced large onion, Scotch Bonnet pepper, salt and pepper.

Use your hands and rub the mixture into the meat. Cover the bowl with cling film and place in the fridge to marinate overnight.

At least five hours before you want to serve, heat the oil in large frying pan so it’s hot but not smoking.

Remove the sliced onion and Scotch Bonnet from the bowl of marinated goat meat and set aside.

Add the marinated meat to the frying pan and fry until lightly browned on all sides; around 2-3 minutes. Add any marinade juices that are left and the plain flour. Fry for another minute or so. Transfer the meat to a slow cooker.

Add the medium chopped onion along with the reserved sliced onion and Scotch Bonnet. Add the potatoes, remaining 1-2 tablespoons of curry powder, thyme, chopped tomatoes and coconut milk.

Turn the slow cooker onto a high setting for five hours or low setting if you plan to leave it over six hours or all day.

It can’t be overdone, so eight hours or more is no problem, but it will need five hours minimum for the meat to get really juicy and soft.

This dish can be adapted very easily to a casserole or substitute/add vegetables of your choice.

Serve this with fluffy basmati rice or Jamaican rice and peas.

It is also good with jacket potatoes or mash, or with some thick sliced bread.

This will also be great reheated the next day so put leftovers in the fridge.

As long as you used fresh and not previously frozen meat you can freeze this for later too, especially if you double the quantities.

INGREDIENTS FOR THE WHOLE DISH

1.4kg goat meat (or mutton) on the bone, chopped into cubes

1 lemon, juice

5-6 tbsp curry powder

4-6 cloves garlic, finely chopped 2.5-cm piece of root ginger, peeled and finely chopped

1 large onion, sliced

1 Scotch bonnet chilli pepper, sliced and seeds discarded (handle with care)

2 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

2 tbsp groundnut or sunflower oil

1 tbsp plain flour

1 medium onion, chopped

3 medium potatoes, each cut into 3 pieces

1 large sprig thyme 400g chopped tomatoes 400ml tin coconut milk