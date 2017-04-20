Lunchtime fine dining launched in Sheffield

Lunchtime fine dining is being launched in Sheffield city centre next week.

Michael Standerline, the new owner of Silversmiths on Arundel Street says the business potential is so great that there is demand for a higher quality lunch menu from an independent. The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Denise Fox , is set to officially launch the new ‘affordable fine dining menu’ at Silversmiths with the doors officially opening to the public from Tuesday, April 26.

Tina Gage – who made her name at the Devonshire Arms in Dore – is the new restaurant manager.

Sheffield-born Michael, a trained accountant who runs a restaurant services business and also co-owns a restaurant in Reading, said: “There is an incredible buzz around Sheffield city centre at the moment thanks to multi-million pounds regeneration projects like the regeneration of The Moor and work starting on the New Retail Quarter.

“I’ve worked in cities right across the country and I’m confident the demand now exists for a higher quality of independent lunchtime dining in my hometown - Sheffield.”

Silvermiths was formely the Runaway Girl until celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay visited for a TV show, and turned around its fortunes.

All that jazz, fizz and stout

Another premium city centre restaurant, Trippet’s, is hosting a Sunday brunch event with champagne and the more unusual breakfast drink of Guinness this Sunday April 23.

The three course brunch with coffee starts with a glass of award-winning fizz and finishes with Guinness courtesy of the nearby Grapes pub. Tickets are £35 each.