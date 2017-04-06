Make time for ham ballotine

This ham hock ballotine can be made the day before and left in the fridge overnight.

It was created by Thyme Cafe for the Sheffield Cookbook: Second Helpings.

METHOD

Place the ham hocks in a large pan. Cover with cold water and bring to the boil. Remove the hocks,discard the water then return hocks to the pan. Add the onion, carrot, garlic, bay leaves and peppercorns, and cover again with cold water. Bring to the boil, then simmer for 3-4 hours, or until the meat is falling away from the bone.

Remove the hocks and set aside until cool to handle. Strain the stock, discarding the vegetables and set aside. Pick out any bones and fat from the hocks, but keep a few larger pieces of fat if you wish for the ballotine.

Lay out two layers of cling film, approx 60cm long. Lay out the meat, and fat if using.

Using the film, roll into a tight ballotine. Put in the fridge .Prepare a bowl of iced water. Bring a small pan of water to the boil and add the white wine vinegar.

Poach four of the eggs for three minutes, remove and place in the iced water. Put the flour into one small dish, breadcrumbs in another, then beat two eggs with milk and pour into a third. Gently roll eggs in the flour, beaten egg, then the breadcrumbs.

Put 280ml of ham stock and cream into a pan. Bring to the boil, then simmer for five minutes, or until thickened. Blitz in half the peas and parsley, using the hand blender. Strain into a clean pan, pushing it through the sieve using a ladle. Add a little more stock if needed.

Preheat the oven to 180°c. Slice the ham hock into eight even pieces. Place onto a lightly oiled tray. Mix the mustards and honey together, then drizzle over the ham. Put the mushrooms on the same tray, drizzle with olive oil and season. Put into the oven for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, put a frying pan over a medium heat with a splash of olive oil. Add the potatoes after 30 seconds. Season and cook, tossing every minute or so, until potatoes are golden. At the same time, fry the black pudding in a separate pan, for 2-3 minutes on each side on medium heat.

To finish, drop the eggs into a deep-fryer for two minutes, then drain. Season with salt. Add parsley to the potatoes, and turn the pan off. Put the velouté back on low heat and add remaining peas for a minute. Put the hock, potatoes, mushroom and black pudding in a bowl, pour over the velouté and peas, then put the egg on top.