Masterchef event - Howard judges star pupils

Sheffield baking star Howard Middleton turned judge for the day as city pupils displayed their cooking skills for a close competition.

Silverdale School’s Masterchef competition is run every year by the design and technology department.

Students had limited time to prepare two dishes for the judges, who as well as former Great British Bake Off contestant Howard, included executive chef for True North Brew Co, Andy Burns, and a representative from Food Fusion on Ecclesall Road.

Pupils had to then present and describe the meals - based on cuisines from around the world - and why they had chosen it.

The winners, judged on both presentation and taste, were Ikram Warsame in first place, Josie Fowler in second and Abbie Sinclair in third place. There was just one and a half points separating the three winners.

Howard said:“Talking to the students as they cooked, it was great to see the range of techniques and approaches they used. They had obviously put a lot of thought into the dishes.

“It’s great to see young people displaying such passion for cooking”.

Andy added:“What an amazing range of international cuisine, with food from Morocco, Somalia, Japan and the Mediterranean.

“It’s been inspirational to see what they’ve created. I think many of them have drawn on dishes they’ve seen cooked at home - and they must thank their parents for their input.”