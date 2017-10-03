Michelin nod for new Sheffield restaurant

Sheffield has not claimed back a Michelin star - although one of the city’s newest restaurants was highly recommended in the guide.

JÖRO, the Nordic inspired restaurant serving small plates inside shipping containers at Kelham Island, opened just last November.

But it has already received a ‘Bib Gourmand’, which recognises good quality, good value cooking at restaurants offering three courses for under £28, in the 2017 Michelin Guide.

Head chef Luke French runs the restaurant with partner Stacey.

“Even to be considered in the guide so early after opening is a huge honour”, read a post from the restaurant on social media after the guide was released on Monday.

Hopes had been high that a Sheffield restaurant would claim a Michelin star again this year.

The last city restaurant to hold one was The Old Vicarage at Ridgeway which lost its star in 2015 after a decade.

In total 17 restaurants were handed new Michelin stars this year - but the only restaurant in the North to be awarded a star is Moor Hall in West Lancashire, which is run by Mark Birchall, formerly executive chef at the two-starred L’Enclume in Cumbria.

n Two Sheffield businesses have triumphed in The Food Awards England, which were held in Manchester this week.

Amigos Mexican Kitchen won best Mexican establishment in the north, and Moss Valley Fine Meats claimed the meat supplier of the year prize. The awards recognise the success of local professionals and establishments.