Music and beer in harmony at Sheffield festival

A miniature beer festival is being staged at Music in the Gardens for the first time.

Organisers of the event in the Botanical Gardens have collaborated with Bradfield Brewery to celebrate a double anniversary of both the festival and the brewery.

The festival, organised by the rotary clubs of South Yorkshire, returns to Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens on June 30 to July 2 - with bands such as 10cc taking to the stage.

A special Music in the Garden’s pale ale named Golden Cog, brewed by Bradfield, will be available.

Local caterers including Our Cow Molly, the Rotherham Hog Roast Company and Whirlow Hall Farm Trust will be providing hot and cold tasty treats

Phil Sherriff, Music in the Gardens Organiser, said: “We first started working with Bradfield Brewery five years ago to offer a real ale selection but since then the food and drink offering for Music in the Gardens has really grown, so much so that this year we wanted to turn a small drink offering into a mini festival within a festival.”

Dumplings and drinks

After work drinks are now available at Sheffield co-operative Regather, on Club Garden Road, Sharrow, which is opening its bar from 4-8pm every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday during the summer.

There will be drinks from the in house craft beer brewery, home made dumplings from around the world and evening events including a quiz on Wednesdays.

Artisan food market

Food producers from across the region are heading to the Welbeck estate this weekend (June 23-25) for an artisan market curated by Welbeck Farm Shop.