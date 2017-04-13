New food openings: Meat these fresh arrivals...

Sheffield butchers John Crawshaw has opened its fifth store in the city - expanding to the Fox Valley development in Stocksbridge.

The family company - which has been going for 60 years and employs 70 people - already has four shops in north Sheffield including others in Stocksbridge, Chapeltown and Hillsborough. They are well known for quality meat and home-made pies.

Mayor of Stocksbridge Coun Alan Laws cut the ribbon at the new store, where Crawshaws will sell selected beef, pork and lamb from farms within a 30 mile radius under its Seven Hills brand.

Owner John Crawshaw said: “Fox Valley is bringing more visitors to Stocksbridge which really is great to see and we are looking forward to welcoming customers old and new to the shop.”

The Fox Valley store has a full butchery and cold meat range.

Carvery to steak haven

Meat-lovers also have reason to rejoice as Sheffield has a new steak restaurant to get stuck into.

A former carvery restaurant on Ecclesall Road South has been turned into Miller and Carter, which offers 30-day aged steaks.

There are ten steak options on the menu - but also burgers, grilled items, fish, pasta and salads.

More nourishment

Healthy fast-food chain Nourish is opening a new store on Ecclesall Road.

The shop in the city centre offers health-conscious food lovers alternatives to ready meals, such as baked sweet potatoes, smoothies, salads and snacks.