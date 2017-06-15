New head chef at the helm for Silversmiths

A chef who has worked for Marco Pierre White has taken over the helm at Silversmiths in Sheffield city centre.

John Cluckie is originally from the west coast of Ireland and has lived in Sheffield for 16 years - working in the Blueroom with Christian Kent, Antibo’s and Piccolino.

The 37-year-old was a decelopment chef for Marco, opening his Sheffield restaurant, for three years before he moved to Silversmiths, replacing Lee Mangles.

John said: “I am really looking forward to working with the team at Silversmiths, using locally sourced and seasonal ingredients and helpingmake Silversmiths one of the best restaurants in Sheffield.”

Silversmiths - which was famously given a new lease of life when Gordon Ramsay visited it for his TV series - has recently launched an ‘affordable fine dining’ lunch menu, and has a focus on Yorkshire produce.

Silversmith’s director, Michael Standerline, said “We’re all looking forward to working with John.

“He has a wealth of experience and a great understanding of what the people of Sheffield are looking for in a quality restaurant like Silversmiths”.

And John won’t be too far from his old boss this week, as Marco Pierre White is heading to his New York Italian restaurant on West Bar today, Thursday June 15.

He will be launching his restaurant’s brand new menu, signing copies of his latest book ‘Essentially Marco’ whilst meeting guests over lunch and dinner.

The restaurant has also opened a competition to local schools to design a pizza for the new menu and the finalists will have their creations judged by Marco.

Leeds-born Marco, who has just returned from filming in Australia, said: “Let’s face it, they don’t come much more honest than us Yorkshire folk, so I’ve definitely picked the perfect restaurant to attend the menu launch.”