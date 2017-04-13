New night market launched as part of Sheffield Food Festival

Organisers of next month’s Sheffield Food Festival say a new night market feature will provide the ‘missing element’ as the event is relaunched under new management.

The festival - from May 27 until May 29 -has joined forces with Thornbridge and Sentinel breweries to create the Eats, Treats and Beats Village at the top of Fargate.

It will aim to satisfy the growing appetite for night markets, with a tent and al fresco seating surrounded by street food traders serving into the night.

Food on offer is set to include Caribbean dishes from Yabba, Napoli style pizza from Proove in Broomhill, the Canadian dish poutine from the Gravy Train, as well as the Cowboy Burgers.

The village will also feature DJs and live performances to feed people’s ears as well as their bellies, along with a coffee shop open during the day and a bar stocked with Sentinel and Thornbridge Brewery real ales and lagers.

Bob Worm, managing director of Events Collective which is the new team behind the festival - said: “It’s the element that Sheffield Food Festival has been missing.

“As we know from great events like Peddler and Street City, Sheffield folk love the combination of delicious street food, outstanding local beers and good music - it’s only right that Sheffield Food Festival should celebrate that.

“We’re really buzzing to be working with such fantastic local companies.”

Sentinel managing director and master brewer, Alex Barlow, added: “We think this is a fantastic opportunity to partner with two well-established local businesses and extend the food festival weekend in an exciting new direction.”

The Village will be open from 10am until 11pm on May 27-28, and until 6pm on May 29.

The food festival was previously run by the business school at Sheffield Hallam University.

May’s event is the seventh food festival held in the city.