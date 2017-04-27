Pub’s new lease of life after sudden closure

A Sheffield pub has reopened, three weeks after it closed suddenly when its parent company folded.

The Punchbowl in Crookes was one of three pubs, alongside The Closed Shop in Crookesmoor and the Three Tuns in the city centre, to shut its doors at the start of April. All three were run by Reet Ale Pubs, which stopped trading.

Ed Phillips, who had been managing The Punchbowl since Reet Ale took it over, set up a company and organised a new tenancy with Greene King brewery.

“We didn’t have any notice, we were just told not to open,” the 30-year-old said.

“But we have used Crookes gossip to let as many people know that we are back. Everyone I have spoken to is excited.”

Ed knew the lease on the pub was up soon, and was planning to take it on himself - but not quite so soon.

“The Punchbowl has been running profitably and doing well, so it seemed a waste to through away everything we had put into it,” he said.

After a low-key start, a reopening celebration is planned tomorrow (Friday). He plans to keep the pizza menu and ‘no sport’ policy.

The Closed Shop and the Three Tuns remain shut, but progress is being made.

Chris Rogers, who used to manage The Closed Shop, is among a group of locals trying to set up a community bid to buy it. In the short term, the group is working with a Sheffield brewery that has expressed an interest in taking on the lease. Negotiations are at an ‘early stage’ - but will ‘probably become more intense as the lease is handed back to Punch Taverns’.

Elsewhere, the Gardeners Rest, Neepsend, has been taken over by a community society which raised £237,600 to buy it. An official changeover happens on May 20.