Putting the fizz into festival with prosecco celebration in Sheffield

Sheffield’s first ever prosecco festival may be something of a tight squeeze...

Some 8,000 people had expressed an interest in attending the free event on social media more than two months before it takes place, from June 2- 4.

The University of Sheffield Students Union is organising a prosecco festival. Pictured is organiser Becky Brindle. Picture: Chris Etchells

“Obviously you always take these things with a pinch of salt”, said Becky Brindle, one of the organisers.

“We think Saturday will be the busiest day, we’re hoping for around 3,500 people over the three days.”

The festival is the latest of its type organised by staff at the University of Sheffield students union - past events have focused on craft gins, beer and cider.

This event will - obviously - have between 15 and 20 different types of prosecco on draft for drinkers to sample, and tastings.

The University of Sheffield Students Union is organising a prosecco festival. Pictured is organiser James Zeller. Picture: Chris Etchells

But there is also a packed schedule of other activities, from brunch with build your own avocado on the Saturday, to live DJs and glitter face painting.

James Zeller, another co-organiser, said: “We wanted to do prosecco because it is a drink which has really taken off in the past couple of years.

“We wanted to celebrate it as a drink in its own right rather than just an alternative to champagne.

“It’s a celebration of local producers as well.”

Food is a focus of the festival, with Sheffield’s 4 Eyes Patisserie signed up, while charcuterie boards picked to complement prosecco on offer.

The event takes place at the Interval Cafe in the union on Western Bank, and organisers also hope it will boost the university’s community engagement.

“Our food and drink festivals are for the whole community”, said Becky.

“You don’t have to be a student to come.”

The festival is free to attend, but there will be packages available for prosecco and brunch.