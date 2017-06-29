Quirky new ‘after work’ drinks venue for Kelham Island

A quirky new bar for workers to head to after downing tools for the day has opened in Kelham Island.

The Old Workshop, on Hicks Street, has plenty of expertise at the helm as it is a partnership between Matt Holdsworth, who runs the nearby Bhaji Thali Cafe on Ball Street as well as Tramshed in Heeley, Tom Harrington from the Beer Engine pub on Cemetery Road and Lithuanian Marija Osipenkaite, who is general manager.

Inside the disused tyre factory has been stripped backand transformed - with salvaged furniture, vibrant graffiti, a central open kitchen serving pinchos snacks and eclectic decor, from plant pots suspended from the ceiling to unusual art pieces.

It has the same laid-back ambience of the ‘ruin bars’ which are so popular in European cities such as Budapest - and is located close to both the popular Peddler street food market venue and Krynkl shopping container development.

“We want to keep the focus on beer and food and music - the three are equally important”, said Marija.

“The idea is that it is a relaxing and unpretentious placefor after work drinks because we open at 4pm.

“We tried to create something different for Sheffield.”

The bar has nine keg lines and a blackboard displauing the beers on offer, from porters to session ales and tooth-tingling sour beers.

Customers can buy toy soldiers as tokens to trade in for the tapas style snacks - which on a bustling Friday were made by Matt, who has the best of both worlds cooking and chatting to customers.

There are plans for live music performances and possibly a more complex menu on Sundays in the future. And the name is a nod to the industrial heritage of the area - with Matt saying that customers often remember bringing their cars in. The Old Workshop is open from 4pm, Wednesday to Saturday and from 2pm on Sundays.