Rate best puddings to boost Sheffield charity

What is the best pudding of all time?

That is the question Sheffield dessert lovers will aim to answer at an unusual event being held in aid of one of Sheffield’s leading older persons charities.

A top ten of no less than taster-sized treats will be served up at ‘Pudding Fest’- a fun fundraiser which charity Sheffield Churches Council for Community Care hopes will raise vital cash towards its work supporting the city’s most vulnerable residents.

Eton mess, tiramisu and sticky toffee pudding are amongst the sugary sensations competing to be crowned the prize pud at the end of the night as generous guests are asked to rate their tastiest treats.

The occasion will be hosted at Rileys & Co vintage shop at the heart of Sheffield’s Antiques Quarter.

Owner Kat Riley said: “We are always looking for ways to support local charities who work with our local community.

“SCCCC support older people in Sheffield and our love of nostalgia makes this so pertinent to us.

“We often wonder who previously owned our antique items, what their story was and where they are they now.”

Ericka Hall, fundraiser at , added: “We are so thankful to Rileys & Co for helping us host this sweet sensation of an event.

“Everyone loves a pudding, so come down and feast your eyes on lots of tasty treats, while raising funds for a great cause.”

Pudding Fest takes place on Friday 25 August from 7pm to 11pm at Rileys & Co on Farrar Road, Sheffield.

It will begin with a Pimms reception presented in retro tea cups, before a ten-course pudding taster menu is served up- all accompanied by live music. To sign-up for the event, email ericka.hill@scccc.co.uk.

SCCCC, set up in October 1966, works with the council and the NHS to achieve its mission of improving the wellbeing of older people.