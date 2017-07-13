Recipe: A cracking way to serve egg favourite

This famous Sheffield egg from PJ Taste features in the Sheffield Cookbook: Second Helpings.

Staff at the caterer serve it on a platter alongside a gluten-free tartlet with Stanage Millstone cheese and caramelised red onion, PJ Taste smoked chicken (smoked over cherry wood) and a small jar of foraged nettle pesto sustainably foraged from wild nettles.

The platter is garnished with American land cress, a hardy perennial green that can be grown through the winter, and sunflower petals.

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE EGG

4 local free-range eggs

72g breadcrumbs, soaked in 60ml vegetable stock

60g PJ Taste pickle (or use your favourite)

80g Fountains Gold Yorkshire Cheddar cheese, grated

200g Moss Valley pork sausage meat

1 tsp Henderson’s Relish

For the coating

A small handful each of breadcrumbs, sesame, pumpkin and sunflower seeds

1 egg, beaten

100ml milk

METHOD

For the coating, preheat the oven to 200°c.

Begin by preparing the coating mixture. Put equal handfuls of the breadcrumbs, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds on a baking tray and toast in the oven for a few minutes until nicely coloured.

Briefly blend them to form a crumb fine enough to coat the eggs, but still with some texture.

Leave the oven on for the eggs.

Mix the beaten egg and milk together in a small dish. Put the toasted coating mixture in another dish.

For the eggs, bring a pan of salted water to the boil (using enough water to easily cover four eggs).

Once the water is boiling carefully lower the eggs in and immediately start your timer for six minutes. You want to achieve a runny centre to the yolks.

After six minutes remove the pan from the heat, pour off the hot water and leave under a cold running tap to cool the eggs as quickly as possible.

Once cool, carefully peel the eggs – the eggs will be quite soft, so work gently.

Mix together the breadcrumbs soaked in stock, pickle, grated cheese, sausage meat and Henderson’s Relish.

Divide the mixture into four equal balls. Using wet hands, press the balls into a flat circle and carefully shape the mixture around the eggs, sealing the edges to ensure no gaps.

To finish, dip the eggs in the beaten egg and milk and then in the mix of toasted breadcrumbs and seeds to form a ‘shell’. Ideally using a rounded silicon mould (to help keep the shape), bake the eggs in the preheated oven for about 15 minutes or until the pork meat is cooked to 75°c. Allow to cool then chill.

