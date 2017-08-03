Recipe: Chocolate galore in gooey bakes

Have your say

These famous brownies from the Burton Street Foundation in Hillsborough are delicious on their own.

But for a special treat they can be served warm with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and strawberries or ice cream.

This recipe from the foundation - which works with people with learning disabilities and has its own cafe in which they can volunteer- features in the Sheffield Cookbook: Second Helpings.

The foundation bistro uses local produce for its meals and supports adults with learning disabilities to gain valuable work experience and confidence.

All profits go back into the Burton Street Foundation

Preparation time for this dish is 15 minutes, cooking time 25-30 minutes and when made it serves 12.

FOR THE WHOLE RECIPE

210g plain chocolate, chopped

210g milk chocolate, chopped

175g butter

150g brown sugar

75g caster sugar

4 eggs, beaten

3 tsp vanilla essence

110g plain flour, sifted

150g white chocolate, chopped

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°c/ gas 4. Grease and line a 20cm square tin.

Melt the plain and milk chocolate with the butter in a saucepan slowly on a low heat, then cool the mixture slightly when melted. Add both sugars to the chocolate, mix and stir.

Add the eggs and vanilla essence, and mix together. Add the plain flour and combine, but be careful not to over-mix.

Add the white chocolate and stir gently, then pour the mixture into the greased and lined tin.

Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes. The brownies should still be soft to the touch and squishy.

Cut into twelve square portions, allow to cool and enjoy.