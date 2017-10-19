Recipe: Finest local lamb for fine dinner dish

This recipe was created by Andy Gabbitas at The Wortley Arms in Wortley using John Crawshaw’s finest Seven Hills lamb.

Andy - who spent years cooking for high-profile clients including Baroness Thatcher before launching his two AA-starred catering business at Wortley – is a MasterChef of Great Britain.

John Crawshaw’s award-winning family butcher has branches across Sheffield.

Their collaborative dish here originally featured in the Sheffield Cookbook: Second Helpings, which is still on sale from Waterstone’s, Amazon and all venues which have recipes in the book.

Preparation time is 30 minutes , cooking time ten minutes and the dish serves four people.

INGREDIENTS

for the cous cous

200g couscous

25g coriander, chopped

15g parsley, chopped

For the lamb:

4 x 150g lamb cannons

FOR THE POMEGRANATE

AND TOMATO SALAD

1 pomegranate, seeded

¼ red onion, finely diced

200g cherry tomato

15g mint leaves, torn

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp caster sugar

1½ tbsp pomegranate molasses

for the preserved lemon relish

2 preserved lemons, skin and flesh, diced

1½ tbsp lemon juice

1¼ tsp rock salt

1 clove garlic, crushed

25g coriander, chopped

Method

For the couscous, cook the couscous according to the manufacturer’s instructions and add the chopped parsley and coriander. Season with salt.

For the lamb, preheat the oven to 180°c.

In a hot pan seal the lamb all over, then cook in the oven for about four minutes (for pink), then rest in a warm place for five minutes.

For the salad and relish, combine all the ingredients for the pomegranate and tomato salad.

Combine all the ingredients for the preserved lemon relish.

Serve the cannon of lamb sliced, with the relish spooned over.

Serve the couscous on one side and arrange the salad on the other side.