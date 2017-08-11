Recipe: Flavours of the Med in fish supper

Have your say

This gluten free main course from The Bistro in the Barn showcases a medley of Mediterranean flavours - ideal for a summer supper.

The bistro is located in the grounds of Hazelhead Hall, a privately owned estate set among acres of countryside outside Millhouse Green.

Guests can discover the somewhat hidden venue at regular themed bistro nights or at private events - with gluten free dishes a focus of the menus. The next bistro focuses on the Best of British cuisine and takes place on August 31.

Preparation time for this dish - which features in the Sheffield Cookbook: Second Helpings - is ten minutes, cooking time is 45 minutes and the ingredients serve two people.

The cookbook is available to buy from Amazon, Waterstone’s and venues featured in the book.

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE WHOLE DISH

12 new potatoes

85g raisins

1 small red onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

10 black or green olives, pitted and diced

50g capers

225g ripe tomatoes, chopped

50g pine nuts

4 x 225g swordfish steaks

140ml water

50g butter

50g mangetout

16 asparagus spears

A few basil leaves

1 lemon, juice

Salt and pepper

Method

Cook the potatoes in a pan of boiling water.

Drain, cool, slice in half and put to one side.

Soak the raisins in lukewarm water until soft, then drain and set to one side.

Preheat the oven to 200°c and oil a baking sheet.

For the topping, fry the onion and garlic until soft, be careful not to burn them. Add the raisins, olives, capers, tomatoes and pine nuts, and cook on a low heat for about 10 minutes. Set aside.

Season the fish with salt and pepper.

Place the fish on the oiled baking sheet and place a generous helping of the topping on the top of each swordfish steak.

Place the steaks in the preheated oven and cook for 15-20 minutes.

Warm the water and butter together in a large deep frying pan. Place the cooked potatoes in the water to warm up.

When the fish is almost cooked, add the mangetout and asparagus to the potatoes in the frying pan.

Gently cook until the asparagus is just done, then add a few basil leaves.

To serve, take the potatoes and greens out of the water and divide between four large, flat bowls; the potatoes first topped with the asparagus and mangetout.

Add a touch of lemon juice to the water and butter and stir well.

Lay a swordfish steak on top of the potatoes and greens.

Finish off by drizzling a little of the water, butter and lemon juice mixture over the fish.

Enjoy!