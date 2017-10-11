Recipe: Indulgence for a winter evening

A taste of simple indulgence, this is a perfect pudding to line up for cosy winter evenings.

The chocolate brioche pudding was created by the Harland Cafe especially to feature in the Sheffield Cookbook: Second Helpings.

The independent cafe is close to London Road and Bramall Lane, and known for its breakfasts and supper clubs.

INGREDIENTS

8 chocolate brioche buns

50g butter

300ml milk

300ml double cream

8 free-range egg yolks

175g caster sugar

2 tsp vanilla essence

A few squares of dark chocolate, for grating

Crème fraîche or vanilla ice cream (optional)

METHOD

Preheat oven to 180°c/gas mark 4.

Lightly butter a shallow ovenproof pudding dish.

Cut the brioche buns in half lengthways and then into quarters. Butter them on the inside.

Put the milk and cream into a pan and heat gently. Whisk the egg yolks, caster sugar and vanilla essence together in a bowl.

When the milk and cream are at a gentle simmer, pour over the egg yolk mixture and stir well.

Leave to cool slightly. Stand the brioche quarters in rows in the dish until the dish is covered.

If necessary lean the layers over to fill anygaps and ensure the dish is filled.

Pour the warm custard over the brioche in the dish and leave to soak for 15 minutes.

Place the pudding dish into a roasting tin and pour hot water into the roasting tin, two-thirds up the side of the pudding dish.

Bake in the oven for 20-30 minutes until the custard is set and the top is golden brown.

Serve warm with a dollop of crème fraîche or vanilla ice cream and a dusting of finely grated dark chocolate.

n The Sheffield Cookbook is on sale from Amazon, Waterstone’s and venues featured in the book.