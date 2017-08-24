Recipe: Rainbow of flavours in spicy slaw

This bright and fresh salad is colourful and crisp. It makes a lovely side dish or can be added to wraps.

You can omit the fish sauce and honey and just use soy sauce and sugar to make it vegan-friendly.

The dish, called Ruby’s Asian Rainbow Slaw, was created by The Bhaji Shop in Kelham Island and features in the Sheffield Cookbook: Second Helpings.

The Bhaji Shop was originally launched on Chesterfield Road, Heeley, by siblings Matthew and Melissa Holdsworth.

Their father John ranMasterchef in Attercliffe, famed for its onion bhaji - and in turn they soon became known for their Indian inspired dishes, including thali plates which offer a taste of everything.

The cafe moved to Kelham Island’s Ball Street in 2016 and has become a key part in the area’s flourishing food and drink scene.

Preparation for the slaw dish is 15 minutes and the amount of ingredients serves six people.

The Sheffield Cookbook is available from Amazon, Waterstones and venues featured in the book.

INGREDIENTS FOR THE WHOLE DISH

¼ red cabbage

5 carrots

1 bag beansprouts

A handful of coriander

A handful of sesame seeds

Thumb-size piece of fresh root ginger

2 limes, juice

4 tsp white sugar or honey

1-2 tsp soy sauce and/or fish sauce

2 mixed chillies

1 red pepper

Method

Thinly slice the red cabbage and red pepper, julienne the carrots and finely chop the coriander.

Place in a bowl, add the beansprouts and toss everything together. Set aside.

Lightly toast the sesame seeds in a dry frying pan and set aside.

Peel and grate the ginger. In a small bowl mix the lime juice, sugar and soy and/or fish sauce, and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Add the grated ginger.

Toss the dressing through the salad and sprinkle with the toasted sesame seeds.

Slice the chillies at an angle and sprinkle these over too.