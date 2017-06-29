Recipe: Seasonal - with Scandi influences

This recipe for gin-cured salmon, grapefruit and tonic jelly, and cucumber sorbet with apple and dill perfectly sums up Brocco’s reputation for serving up food that is always seasonal, using local ingredients.

But it is also a little Scandinavian, reflecting owner Tiina’s Finnish background and another cooking influence which is regularly found on the menu of the award-winning restaurant and hotel located next to Endcliffe Park.

It features as one of the recipes in the Sheffield Cookbook: Second Helpings.

The book is available to buy from Amazon, Waterstone’s, and venues featured in the book.

Preparation time for this dish is 20 minutes, cooking time 10 minutes, plus 12 hours freezing and curing.

It will serve eight people when completed.

INGREDIENTS

For the gin cured salmon

25g coriander seeds

25g juniper berries

5g black peppercorns

Bunch of dill

190g sea salt

50g caster sugar

32g lime zest

32g lemon zest

500g salmon

50ml Mason’s gin

FOr the grapefruit and tonic jelly

2 gelatine leaves

10g caster sugar

250ml grapefruit juice

150ml tonic water

FOR THE CUCUMBER SORBET

3 cucumbers

300ml water

150g sugar

50g glucose

1 lemon, juice

to serve

Apple, finely diced

Fresh dill

METHOD

For the gin-cured salmon, toast the coriander seeds and juniper berries in a dry frying pan to release their flavour, then crush with a pestle and mortar.

Blitz the spices, peppercorns, dill, salt, sugar and lime and lemon zest in a food processor until well combined. Stir in the gin.

Coat the salmon with the mix and wrap tightly in cling film.

Cure in the fridge for a minimum of 12 hours.

Remove salmon from cling film, rinse well with cold water and pat dry.

For the grapefruit and tonic jelly, soak the gelatine leaves in cold water.

Gently heat the sugar, grapefruit juice and tonic water in a pan until the sugar has dissolved.

Remove from the heat and whisk in the softened gelatine.

Pour into moulds (or mounds on a tray) and put into the fridge until set.

For the cucumber sorbet, blitz the cucumbers to a pulp in a food processor.

Strain through a muslin cloth. Retain the juice and discard the pulp.

Heat the water, sugar and glucose in a pan until the sugar and glucose have dissolved.

Remove from the heat and add the lemon juice.

When cooled, add the cucumber juice, whisk well and churn in an ice cream machine.

Put in the freezer.

* To serve, thinly slice the salmon and add a quenelle of cucumber sorbet.

Arrange mounds of grapefruit jelly and finely-diced apple, and dress with fresh dill.