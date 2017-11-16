Recipe: Stunning lamb dish will wow

This herb-crusted lamb with fondant potato, carrot puree and a red wine and plum glaze is from The Hidden Gem Cafe at Ringinglow.

It features in the Sheffield Cookbook: Second Helpings.

METHOD

For the stock,

Preheat the oven to 200°c. Place the bones in a deep roasting tray and add the oil then vegetables and stir well to coat. Roast for 15 minutes. Once roasted, put the bones and vegetables into a pan with the water, bring to the boil then simmer for at least four hours. Pass the stock through a muslin cloth or four fragrance-free J-cloths.

For the crumb, place all the ingredients into a food processor and blitz until combined into a fine light green dust.

Pass through a sieve to discard any unwanted grains. Season to taste.

For the fondant potato, Place the potato into a pan of boiling water and simmer for 5-6 minutes. Place the butter, thyme, garlic and black pepper into a saucepan and leave to melt on a low heat, stirring occasionally. Once melted add the drained potatoes and return to a medium heat. Leave the potatoes for 6-8 mins then flip over and repeat. The potatoes should be soft and creamy with a caramelized top and bottom. Season before serving.

For the glaze, put the red wine and sliced plums in a pan, bring to the boil and reduce by half. Add the stock. Just before the sauce starts to thicken, remove from the heat and pass through a sieve. Return to the heat and add the sugar and chocolate. Stir until the sugar has dissolved and chocolate melted. Keep reducing until you are left with a thick, glossy glaze.

For the purée, add the carrots to a pan of water and boil until soft. Drain the carrots but keep the water. Put the carrots into a food processor and add the butter, blitz until smooth, adding the carrot water bit by bit until you have a purée consistency. Season to taste.

For the lamb, preheat the oven to 200°c. Place a frying pan onto the heat. Rube xtra virgin olive oil into the lamb and season with sea salt and pepper.

When the pan is hot, sear the lamb for 45 seconds on each side, then add the butter, rosemary and garlic, and baste the meat. Transfer to an oven-proof tray and cook for 6-8 minutes.

Roll the lamb into thecrumb, repeat three or four times, then allow to rest for 10-12 minutes.

Heat up the fondant potato, carrot purée and glaze. Using the pan the lamb was seared in, sauté asparagus spears in butter until al dente. Remove from the pan then add the plum slices for 20 seconds.

Plate the fondant potato under the herb-crusted lamb, add the asparagus and plum slices and finish with puree/glaze.

INGREDIENTS

For the lamb stock

Left-over bones from the cut

2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

2 carrots, roughly sliced

2 celery sticks, roughly sliced

1 white onion, roughly sliced

500ml of water

For the herb crumb

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp coriander seeds

8 sprigs of rosemary

100g breadcrumbs

1 clove garlic

Salt and pepper

For the fondant potato

1 large peeled potato, cut in large cubes

250g unsalted butter

2 sprigs of thyme

1 clove garlic

Pinch of black cracked pepper

For the red wine and plum glaze

320ml red wine

500ml lamb stock

5 soft plums, stones removed and sliced

1 tbsp soft dark brown sugar

3g dark chocolate (at least 70%)

For the carrot purée:

6 carrots, peeled/ sliced

Large knob unsalted butter

Salt and pepper

For the main event

2 Lamb cannons, 6/8oz each

Knob of butter

1 sprig of rosemary

1 clove garlic

6 asparagus spears

2 ripe plums, stones removed /sliced sliced

Sea salt and ground black pepper

Extra virgin olive oil