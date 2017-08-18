Recipe: Summer twist to art of pairing

Three popular Sharrow Vale businesses have collaborated to create this dream summer supper.

Seven Hills Bakery, StarmoreBoss and Porter Brook Deli bring together a perfect combination in this distinctly different approach to wine, cheese and bread pairing – perfect for trying at home.

It features in the Sheffield Cookbook: Second Helpings, which is available from Amazon, Waterstones and Venues featured in the book.

For the Scones

500g plain flour

2 tsp bicarbonate of soda

3 tsp cream of tartar

1 tsp salt

75g caster sugar

125g butter, chilled and cubed

250g buttermilk

1 egg

50ml milk and 1 egg, beaten together, for the egg wash

50g caster sugar, for sprinkling

For the cheese filling

300g Stanage curd cheese

150g icing sugar, sifted

For the fruit filling

1 punnet of strawberries, hulled and quartered

Sugar, for sprinkling

Method

For the scones, preheat the oven to 180°c. Line a baking sheet with greaseproof paper.

Mix together the flour, bicarbonate of soda,cream of tartar and salt. Rub in the chilled butter using your fingers to form coarse crumbs. Stir in the sugar to the mixture then whisk the buttermilk and egg together, then add to the mixture. (You should be able to buy buttermilk from a supermarket but, if you can’t, add some natural yoghurt or lemon juice to the milk in the main dough). Use a knife to mix together to form a dough.

The dough should just come together but not be sticky. If you think it is too dry add more buttermilk, a splash at a time.

On a lightly floured surface, bring the dough into a ball, trying not to work it too much. Roll out to 3-4cm thick. Cut out eight 5cm rounds and place on the baking sheet (bring together any leftover pieces, re-roll and cut). Brush the top of each scone with the milk and egg wash and sprinkle with sugar. Bake for 15-25 minutes until golden brown.

Allow to cool on a wire rack. These are best eaten the same day. Alternatively, allow to cool then store in an airtight container. Reheat when you need them.

For the cheese filling, soften the cheese with a spoon and add the sifted icing sugar. Store in the fridge until you need it.

For the fruit filling, sprinkle some sugar over the strawberries and leave to macerate in the fridge. This can be done a day in advance or an hour! To serve, slice the scones in half. Spread on the sweetened cheese and arrange the strawberries on top. Put the scone back together and sprinkle with icing sugar.

This dish is matched with a delicious sparkling Moscato from Australia. Steve Flamsteed is the head wine maker at Giant Steps in the Yarra Valley and responsible for making some serious, top-end wine. Although this is made with the same care and attention as the other wines in the portfolio, it really is a bit of fun. It’s low in alcohol, very much off-dry. The sweetness of the wine is much like adding sugar to strawberries. Ribblesdale goat curd, a triple cream cheese such as Brillat Savarin or a cream cheese would also go with the strawberries.

Other ideas include cherries or pears with blue cheeses, figs with goat’s cheeses or gooseberries with Gorwydd Caerphilly, Kirkham’s Lancashire or a proper Yorkshire Wensleydale.