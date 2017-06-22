Recipe: The classic burger with ‘dirty mayo’

This simple but delicious burger forms the basis for more than 30 variations available at 80z Burger Company on Leopold Street.

The recipe features in the Sheffield Cookbook: Second Helpings, and also reveals the restaurant’s secret ‘dirty mayo’ recipe.

8oz Burger Company began in Barnsley, founded by local lad Dan Sharpe, before expanding to Sheffield last year, and is a one-food restaurant specialising in burgers.

Toppings range from classic to the extreme such as a chicken katsu curry version, others teamed with sausage and sauerkraut, presented under a ‘dome of applewood smoke’ and slathered in every kind of slaw, sauce or pulled meat you can imagine.

The Sheffield Cookbook is available from Waterstone’s, Amazon and venues that feature in the book.

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE DIRTY MAYO

2 egg yolks and 1 whole egg

½ tbsp caster sugar

50g American mustard

5g cumin

5g smoked paprika

400ml vegetable oil

FOR THE BURGER

2.5kg lean, prime beef mince

50g white onion, finely diced

20ml Henderson’s Relish

15g salt

15g garlic, minced

5g flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

TO ASSEMBLE

10 brioche buns

Crispy lettuce

Sliced tomato

Sliced red onion

8oz Burger Co Hot Pepper Sauce (optional)

METHOD

For the dirty mayonnaise, combine the egg yolks, egg, sugar, mustard and spices in a food processor.

With the food processor mixing, slowly add the vegetable oil until it is fully combined, allowing the mixture to then become thick and glossy.

For the burger, put all the ingredients into a large mixing bowl and mix them thoroughly.

Divide the mince mixture into 8oz (288g) balls and press firmly with a burger press (or press into a burger shape with your hands if you do not have a burger press) which is about 2cm thick.

Preheat a griddle pan until it is really hot and then turn down to a medium heat - or even better cook the burgers on the barbecue if the weather allows.

Lightly oil the pan and cook for 10 minutes, turning occasionally, or a bit less, if you prefer it perfectly pink.

To assemble, serve each burger in a brioche bun filled with fresh crispy lettuce, tomato and red onion with our signature dirty mayo or hot pepper sauce, which you can buy in both restaurants.