Recipe: Traditional and speedy Asian dish

Traditionally chicken oyako don in Japan is created by pan-frying the chicken thighs. At Edo Sushi on High Street in Sheffield city centre, the team have adapted it slightly and they tempura (which means to deep-fry in batter) the chicken instead.

Ultimately this leads to a stronger depth of flavour, say the team. But for trying the recipe at home, they keep this traditional method as part of the Sheffield Cookbook: Second Helpings.

Preparation time for this dish is five minutes, cooking time is 10-15 minutes, and this recipe will serve two people.

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE SAUCE

4 tsp sugar

2 tsp hondashi (powdered bonito stock)

300ml hot water

150ml soy sauce

150ml mirin

FOR THE CHICKEN

Fresh root ginger, finely diced, to taste

Garlic, finely diced, to taste

½ large white onion

2 chicken thighs, diced into 8-10 pieces

½ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

2 free-range eggs

Oil, for frying

TO GARNISH AND SERVE

Japanese small or medium grain rice, boiled, to serve

Spring onions, sliced, to garnish (optional)

Pickled ginger, to garnish (optional)

Method

First make the sauce.

Mix the sugar and hondashi with the hot water to dissolve and add to the soy sauce and mirin. Set this aside.

For the chicken, heat a frying pan with a little oil and when hot add the ginger, garlic and onion.

Immediately add the chicken thighs and season with the salt and pepper. Constantly stir the chicken for around 4-5 minutes.

Add the oyako don sauce and add the two eggs into the pan.

Lower the heat to minimum and cover for 3-4 minutes.

Just before serving, stir the egg within the pan and immediately pour over some hot boiled rice.

Garnish with spring onions and pickled ginger to add that extra complementary flavour and colour to the dish.

