Recommendation of the week: The Front Room, Hillsborough

Korma is Sheffield’s favourite curry, according to a spurious recent survey claim.

If you feel more adventurous there are plenty of Indians which can offer a proper fiery dinner, including the Front Room in Hillsborough.

The white theme restaurant has top notch service from waistcoat wearing and fine decor, but the food matches up to the style too.

Try the lamb handi - all melt in the mouth meat with layers of mouth searing spices - or the chicken chaat, presented in a delicate puri. Who needs a korma?