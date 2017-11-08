Search

Recommendation of the week: The Wing Kings pop up

editorial image

American food in this country often focuses on burgers, pizzas and hotdogs.

For a real taste of the Deep South, the Wing Kings delivers.

Regular pop ups held at Sentinel Brewhouse showcase dishes such as hearty seafood jumbo, chicken made to a special recipe and sweet potato pie.

Run by Sheffield Sharks basketball player Olu Baba, the ‘soul food’ pop up is returning on November 19, and for a special Thanksgiving dinner on November 23 this month. Book via their Facebook page.