Recommendation of the week: The Wing Kings pop up

American food in this country often focuses on burgers, pizzas and hotdogs.
For a real taste of the Deep South, the Wing Kings delivers.
Regular pop ups held at Sentinel Brewhouse showcase dishes such as hearty seafood jumbo, chicken made to a special recipe and sweet potato pie.
Run by Sheffield Sharks basketball player Olu Baba, the ‘soul food’ pop up is returning on November 19, and for a special Thanksgiving dinner on November 23 this month. Book via their Facebook page.
