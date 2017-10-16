Search

Revealed: Opening dates and cocktail details of new bar in former Sheffield toilets

editorial image

From toilet pitstop to converted cocktail hotspot...

Ellen Beardmore

7 Dec 2016.........The Sheffield bar/restaurant firm Threads Management, led by James O'Hara, plans to turn the former gents toilets which closed years ago beside the Town Hall on Surrey Street into a new bar. Picture Scott Merrylees

