Rising success for bakery

A baker who worked with Jamie Oliver and supplied Harrods is expanding his artisan bakery – back home in Bakewell.

Jon Rolfe opened Wye Bakehouse after he returned to Derbyshire from London.

He said: “I felt there was an opportunity for a local ‘premier product’ artisan bakery in the area and so decided to look for premises here.

“We are now supplying our natural sourdough and other breads and pastries to outlets such as Chatsworth Farm Shop and Bakewell Deli and also sell at farmers’ markets.”

Less than six months after setting up at Bakewell’s Riverside Business Park, Jon has plans to grow his bakery, assisted by Derbyshire Dales District Council’s business advisor Heather Bradford.

She is helping him to plug into specialist advice and funding opportunities as well as building contacts.

free Cookery class

A free class on cooking is being launched in Chapeltown.

The sessions each Friday, at Chapeltown Library, will run on August 25 and September 1.

Dishes to cook for one and healthy staples are on the menu and all meals can be taken home afterwards,

Call 01142 03700 to book. Ingredients are provided.

highly rated

Italian steakhouse Luna Rossa on London Road in Sheffield has made it into a PETA list of the top 12 vegan sweet treats in the UK.

Its egg – and dairy-free option carrot cake, chocolate Oreo cake, and creamy tiramisu impressed.

“Luna Rossa’s delectable cruelty-free desserts make it possible to indulge your sweet tooth while also being sweet to animals,” says PETA Director Elisa Allen.