Seasonal eating: Cooking low and slow in autumn

As we move into autumn we’re starting to crave comfort food again here at Mr Pickles’ Yorkshire Food Emporium. Stews, casseroles and roasts; anything as long as it’s unctuous and delicious.

Beef shin, lamb shoulder and pork belly are just a few of the meat cuts that taste great at this time of year. Dig out the slow cooker, add some onions, stock and any low and slow cut of meat and you can look forward to coming home to a nutritious meal any day of the week.

Cooking this way is great when you’re hosting too, especially at Halloween or on Bonfire Night.

A short rib chilli or sausage casserole will keep nice and warm in the slow cooker and your family and friends can dig in as and when they fancy.

Try pulled pork with our super economical pork hock this Bonfire Night.

Just add onion, garlic, brown sugar and spices along with a little stock and let the hock cook on low for about eight hours.

Then drain the liquid off, remove the bone and pull the meat with two forks before stirring in your favourite barbecue sauce.

Serve with our the Depot Bakery brioche buns, homemade coleslaw and grated cheese for the ultimate bonfire snack.

Looking for something quick cook? Our burgers are a treat any time of year. They’re made with our finest mince from Firs Farm in Ringinglow Road and have red onion, fresh parsley, sundried tomato ketchup and oyster sauce added so they’re packed with lots of moreish umami flavour.

Why not try serving good quality sausages as hot dogs? Made by Anna’s Happy Trotters with free range pork, our sausages are a cut above the average hot dog and come in four different flavours including Great Yorkshire which are perfect for kids. Serve in bus with lots of red onion marmalade or hot mustard.

Whether you’re bobbing for them or coating them in thick sweet toffee, apples are a must have as is good traditional Yorkshire parkin. When it comes to drinks, stouts and porters work well with rich chillis and casseroles, and a pale ale is great with pulled pork and hot dogs. If you want something warming whilst watching the fireworks try our O’Hara’s Spiced Rum, Sloemotion Sloe Brandy or luxury hot chocolate from Choc Affair.

Why not pop into our Abbeydale Road store for inspiration and advice? We’re now taking meat orders for Bonfire Night.