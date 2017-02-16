Seven family friendly food spots in Sheffield during half term

Half term is almost here, and with it the strain of keeping children entertained.

And then there’s the moments when parents just want a coffee, or a quick lunch, but are struggling to find somewhere suitable.

Here are seven suggestions of independent venues the whole family can enjoy.

Crosspool dad Chris loves Proove, in Broomhill.

For adults they offer wood-fired pizza with authentic Italian ingredients - think truffle infused oil and proper mozzarrella.

They also do a kids deal for £6.50, which includes dough bites, pizza, dessert and drinks.

A hidden gem is the 851 PlayCafe Sheffield, on Ecclesall Road, which could not be any more family friendly.

Children can be themselves with a designated play area, and regulars rate the coffee too.

If the aim is to tire out kids with outdoors activity, Endcliffe Park Cafe is right on target.

They do excellent breakfasts for adults with plenty for little ones to feast on before they head into the playground next door or to feed the ducks.

On the same theme the Winter Garden offers more shelter, with the sense of being outdoors, and Greystones mum Ellie also recommends the Zooby’s cafe located there.

It offers quirky, ethically sourced snacks and sandwiches to try while the youngsters explore the surrounding gardens.

Big and small kids alike will enjoy the cafe at Abbeydale Picture House, on Abbeydale Road, which has been designed in keeping with the original cinema interior.

Popcorn, old school Tom and Jerry on a large screen,plenty of toys and a relaxed attitude are praised by regulars.

Admittedly best suited to older children, but Cocoa Wonderland on Ecclesall Road will captivate any chocolate lover. Melt in to a seat, try their divine hot chocolate - and admire the candy themed interior.

Beware it also has a sweet shop, so there may be pestering for treats afterwards.

A comfortable sofa can solve a lot of problems, and there are plenty of those at Couch, both in Campo Lane in the city centre and on Ecclesall Road. It is often packed with new babies and their parents. Staff also give great brunch, cake and healthy smoothies.

If the budget is tight then Graze, also on Ecclesall Road, allows children under eight to dine for free when with an adult ordering a main meal.

And for half term children can also eat free at The Milestone and its sister restaurants Craft and Dough at Campo Lane, Kelham Island and Ecclesall Road, between 12-7pm.

Under 16s must be with an adult and bookings are required.