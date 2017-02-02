Sheffield Cooks: Make brunch the Forge Bakehouse way

This is one of the most popular brunches at Forge Bakehouse on Abbeydale Road, and appears in the Sheffield Cookbook: Second Helpings.

There it is served with sourdough toast.

You can buy chipotle in adobo from Mexican grocers or online.

Alternatively use more smoked paprika and finely chop a fresh red chilli.

You can also look out for pastes made with chipotle or smoked paprika in supermarkets.

Sheffield Cookbook: Second Helpings is available from all venues featured in the book, Waterstones, Amazon and at www.mezepublishing.co.uk

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 35 minutes

Serves 3-4

Ingredients

1 ½ tbsp olive oil

1 red onion, peeled and finely sliced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp Maldon sea salt

1 red pepper, deseeded and finely sliced

1 yellow pepper, deseeded and finely sliced

100g cherry tomatoes

1 tbsp chipotles in adobo sauce, finely chopped

1/4 tsp sweet smoked paprika

1 tsp oregano

Half a lime, juice and zest

600g passata or blended plum tomatoes (1½ cans)

10g fresh coriander, finely chopped, plus extra to garnish

A handful of chopped chorizo (optional)

Eight eggs

A handful of grated cheese (optional)

Sourdough toast, to serve

Method

Preheat the oven to 210°C. Heat the oil in a large heavy-based pan over low-medium heat.

Add the onion, garlic and salt, and sweat until translucent. Add the peppers and continue to cook on a medium heat until slightly softened. Add the cherry tomatoes, chipotle, sweet smoked paprika, oregano and lime zest and juice, and cook for around 5 minutes.

Add the passata and simmer gently until the peppers are tender. Check and adjust the seasoning to taste. Throw in the fresh coriander and remove from the heat.

While hot, spoon the rancheros mixture into individual oven dishes or one large baking dish.

If you are adding chorizo, sprinkle small pieces into the sauce at this stage. Make wells in the sauce, and crack eggs into each well, we like 2 eggs per portion. Sprinkle grated cheese on top, if you wish.

Bake the eggs in the preheated oven at for around 10-12 minutes.

You are aiming for the yolks to still be runny and whites set, but it can take a bit of practice to get your oven settings just right.

The eggs do continue to cook in the hot sauce after you have taken them out of the oven, so catching them just before they are perfect is best.

Top with another sprinkle of fresh coriander and serve with a stack of your favourite toast – sourdough is recommended.