Sheffield Cooks: Runny eggs are perfect for dipping

Coddled eggs are one of the most popular brunches at Jameson’s Tea Rooms on Abbeydale Road.

This recipe features in Sheffield Cookbook: Second Helpings.

At Jameson’s the staff always serve them on the runny side, perfect for dipping delicious toast soldiers!

To make this dish you will need two egg coddlers, a porcelain or pottery cup with a lid used to make coddled eggs.

Sheffield Cookbook: Second Helpings is on sale from the outlets featured in the book, Amazon and Waterstones.

INGREDIENTS

2 eggs

Small amount of cheese, grated

Salt and pepper

Butter, for greasing

Bread, for toasting

Preparation time is ten minutes, cooking time is six minutes and the dish serves one

METHOD

Bring a pan of water to the boil (enough water to come three-quarters of the way up the egg coddlers).

Grease the egg coddlers and lid with butter.

Sprinkle a small amount of cheese into the bottom of the greased egg coddler and crack an egg into each one. Sprinkle with more cheese and season with salt and pepper.

Cook the eggs for six minutes (at Jameson’s they are serve coddled eggs on the runny side for dipping)

While they are cooking, preheat the grill to high and pop the bread of your choice into a toaster until lightly toasted.

Cover it with grated cheese and grill until melted and golden brown. Cut the toast into soldiers.

When the eggs are cooked, serve them with the toast soldiers.