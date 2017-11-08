Sheffield Cooks: Spicy soup is comfort in a bowl

This Bolvian style peanut soup is packed with warm flavours of garlic, chilli, cumin and oregano, as well as the comforting nourishment of potatoes, pepper, tomatoes and peanuts.

The Holt, tucked away on Arundel Street, serves speciality coffee which is roasted on site, plus home-made food and sweet treats.

The Sheffield Cookbook is on sale from Amazon, Waterstone’s and all venues featured in the book.

This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare, 40 minutes to cook and serves four people.

ingredients

FOR THE SOUP

2 tbsp rapeseed oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 large red chillies, deseeded and chopped

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp dried oregano

1 red pepper, deseeded and chopped

450g potatoes, peeled and diced

400g tin plum tomatoes

600ml vegetable stock

4 tbsp crunchy peanut butter (100% nuts)

Salt and pepper

To garnish:

A small handful of unsalted peanuts

A small bunch of coriander, roughly chopped

Method

Heat the oil in a large saucepan, add the onion with a small pinch of salt.

Fry over a medium heat for about five minutes until the onion has softened.

Add the garlic, chillies, cumin and oregano and fry for a few minutes, stirring well.

Add the red pepper and potatoes and cook for a few minutes, stirring well.

Add the tinned tomatoes and vegetable stock and bring to the boil.

Reduce to a simmer and leave partially covered with the lid for 25 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Whilst the soup is cooking, lightly toast the peanuts for the garnish in a dry frying pan.

Tip onto a board and roughly chop.

Add the peanut butter to the soup, season with salt and pepper, stir well and leave on a low heat for a further five minutes.

Remove the pan from the heat and using a stick blender or food processor purée the soup but leave a bit of texture.

Adjust the seasoning if necessary.

Serve immediately and garnish each bowl with the toasted peanuts and chopped coriander.