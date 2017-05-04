Sheffield knives at the cutting edge of culinary world

Steaks at Michelin starred restaurants are being sliced with artistic precision - thanks to a Sheffield knifemaker.

Paul Iseard, who runs the Famous Sheffield Shop on Ecclesall Road, has been designing and distributing steak knives for over five years.

Michelin starred restaurants that use his products include The Ledbury, The Clove Club, Fera at Claridges, and the Sportsman at Whitstable.

“There may be more that I don’t yet know about, as some of the steak knives are distributed for us”, said Paul.

“We also have on our client list some well known London venues such as The Bluebird on King’s Road and Coq D’Argent in Poultry – near neighbour to our latest client, “The Ned Hotel.

“We were delighted to land a supply contract with the Ned as this is a new London showpiece hotel in a Lutyens designed building – formerly the HQ of the Midland Bank.

“It has been described as setting a new standard for London hotels.”

Closer to home, Crafthouse Restaurant in the Trinity Centre Leeds chose the knives, and they are bought by the general public as well as visitors to the shop.

Every part of the knife is made locally, from choosing the right steel for the job, to hardening, tempering and grinding the blades and hafting them with pins or rivets.

The end product is hand finished, both functional and beautiful, as well as being designed for the rigours of restaurant use.

Paul added: “Restaurants are looking for unique designs and I am working closely with manufacturers to secure short production runs using interesting and durable handle materials.

“With the rising concern and regulation around the use of imported hard-woods, we are also on the look-out for locally sourced wood. “One of my suppliers has recently bought in Yorkshire grown hardwoods – yew, oak and ssh, for using in handles on kitchen knives and steak knives.”