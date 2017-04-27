Sheffield pub aims to be best bar none after £420,000 facelift

Yates have unveiled its new-look Sheffield bar following major refurbishment.

The Cambridge Street site has undergone £420,000 transformation that has created 14 extra jobs alongside revamped design.

Sheffield Yates spacious interior

The makeover saw bars knocked out and rebuilt, floors relayed and columns altered to create more welcoming space amid brighter colour scheme.

Relaunch features include live entertainment and TV sport while special offers cover selected pitchers and platters, student discounts and mid-week free toast before Thursday #Vodka, Friday Social and Candy Shop Saturday party music spanning the decades.

Also available is updated menu offering fare from light bites like vegetable panang to bigger portions such as Challenge Burger while introduction of Mexicana section promises to be hot favourite.

General manager Jamie Hawksworth said: “It’s a really exciting time for us. Already one of the most popular bars in the city, we’re confident our refurbishment will make our bar even more appealing to those looking for a friendly drink, tasty meal or somewhere to celebrate!”