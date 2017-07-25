Six food stops to feast at during Bakewell Show

Historic Bakewell Show returns next week - and with it a feast of food to dine on.

Here are six of the best stalls or attractions for hungry show lovers to check out.

n Food and farming marquee

Bakewell Show’s prestigious meat and dairy competitions attract producers from across the region. Huge cheese truckles, rich creamy milk, luxury ice cream and yoghurts line displays allowing visitors to discover who is producing the best of the best locally. Visitors can also shop locally here, with traders including Bloomers Bakery, Brock & Morton Rapeseed Oil and New Close Farm.

n Cookery classes

The new Love Food Live demo trailer has three demos each day led by TV’s ‘beer chef’ Richard Fox, who appeared on Men Brewing Badly with Neil Morrissey in 2010. Richard’s culinary creations will incorporate Birchover Brewery beer.

An additional demo each day will be run by Buxton & Leek College’s hospitality student of the year winner, Francesca Littlewood, focusing on cooking to reduce food waste.

n Farmers’ market

The farmers market area will return to the show with a variety of producers including Buxton Cake Company, Mosborough’s Cossack Cuisine, Kevin’s Pies from Rotherham, Mizz Munchie Bakery and Ooh La La Crepes, both from Matlock.

n Beer competition

The show’s inaugural beer competition has been masterminded by Birchover Brewery’s Matteo Frau. It will recognise fantastic beers produced by local home brewers and microbreweries. The former winner gets a day brewing their beer at Birchover, while the latter will see its beer on sale at next year’s show.

n Cupcake decorating

Children can head to the food and farming marquee to decorate a freshly baked cupcake for free to take home. Kids will be directed to the tent as part of the show’s new free ‘passport’ activity for children, designed to guide families around the best attractions.

Passports can be collected on entry or downloaded from bakewellshow.org with the chance to win a Samsung tablet.

n Hughes’

This is hailed as the bery best place on the showground for fresh fruit and sumptuous strawberries and cream - say no more!

The show takes place at Bakewell Showground on Wednesday August 2 and Thursday August 3.