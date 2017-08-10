Stewarding the beers at new Sheffield pub and bottle shop

Have your say

“Eventually we want to go round other parts of the country to smaller breweries and bring their beer to Sheffield to give them a stage to perform”, said Charlie Mullen.

He and pal Alan Quinlen run Bar Stewards on Gibraltar Street, which is having a soft opening this month after a licence was agreed.

The micropub and bottle shop, inspired by others in Shefffield, is on the main corridor to beer capital Kelham Island and part of ongoing regeneration of the street.

A new chip shop, juice bar and nail salon have also opened with more to come soon.

“I was waiting for Charlie outside the Shakespeare when I saw a note on the unit saying it was for rent and to call this number”, said Alan.

“It was a complete spur of the moment thing.

“We’d talked about having a venue but thought it would be two or three years down the line.”

Bar Stewards started as a pop up and is now open Friday to Sunday, with plans to open seven days a week in September.

The friends focus on keg beers with an ‘ever changing’ keg wall as they explore new breweries and tastes.

Every beer available they have tasted and, more importantly, recommend.

“When you’ve only got four handpulls every single one has to be good”, added Alan.

They are working closely with neighbouring businesses and have plenty of plans - from a shared courtyard with an artisan coffee house to pop up food events.

The pub is now open from 5pm on Fridays and noon at weekends.