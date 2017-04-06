Sustainable eating: Make your Easter dinner choice local

For me, the Easter table is almost always about the lamb. Or hogget. Or even this year, mutton.

Sometimes it’s a leg, but more often than not it’s a whole shoulder smothered in home-made harissa and roasted long and slow (for at least six hours).

I love this kind of cooking for friends and family as it’s easy and sociable, and when the red wine is flowing an hour here or there won’t make any difference.

And of course, there is the leftovers to enjoy making into yet more meals.

Being married to a Welshman, ours always go into cawl, which is a leek and lamb broth that I top with a Comte cheese croute, or I toss into some Palestinian freekah with aubergine and tomato and more harissa to boot.

For traditionalists, a shepherd’s pie made with leftover roast lamb and gravy is a guaranteed winner for all the family.

Lamb, hogget and mutton is all meat from sheep, the only difference being their age and flavour.

Sheep spend most of their life outdoors, which is good news for us (and them) as a diet of grass and clover contributes to great taste. There’s much ado about spring lamb but for slow-cooking I like an older animal.

Hogget is growing in popularity and probably my favourite but you don’t see it that often on the butcher’s counter, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen it in a supermarket.

Luckily for us Sheffield folk we have some excellent farms, butchers and retailers on our doorstep where we can turn to instead.

From Mr Pickles on Abbeydale Road selling lamb from Firs Farm at Ringinglow,and even to Sarah’s rare-breed Soays at Heeley City Farm – there is only a tiny supply available so ask to join her mailing list if you want to be sure of securing some.

There are also Texels and Suffolks at Whirlow Hall Farm Trust, which is unique because the animals are raised, butchered and sold at the farm – so in Sheffield we are seriously spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing fresh meat.

So, whatever you choose for your Easter table this year try to make it local – the taste will be exceptional and you are directly supporting a local economy.

In the case of Whirlow and Heeley farms, all profits go back to providing an environment that all Sheffield kids can enjoy.

Happy Easter feasting, everyone.