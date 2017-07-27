The sweet taste of success

Have your say

A Sheffield craft chocolate entrepreneur has been honoured at a prestigious awards.

Bullion, based in Kelham Island and run by Max Scotford, picked up silver and bronze prizes in The Academy of Chocolate 2017 awards for its bars made with beans from Haiti and Bolivia.

Former Hallam student Max, of Dronfield, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have received the recognition for our chocolate.

“We have worked so hard since launching in 2016 and the growth has been phenomenal. This award

has really capped off a brilliant first year for us.

“We have recently launched in Harvey Nichols in Leeds, in addition to over 10 independent coffeeshops in the north of England, and we’re really excited to expand even further.”

Little night of beer tasting

An award-winning beer writer will launch her new book at a tasting in Sheffield.

Melissa Cole is to appear at Hop Hideout on Abbeydale Road to talk about The Little Book of Craft Beer.

Guests at the event, which is part of the Nether Edge festival and will be held on September 20.

Samples of her favourite beers will also be available for guests.

Jules Gray, of Hop Hideout, said: “I’ve enjoyed Melissa’s beer and food writing for a number of years now and I’m extremely excited to welcome her to Sheffield.

“It’s great to be able to bring writers of such a high calibre to our local beer shop.”

Down under menu theme

Freak shakes, Italian food with an Australian twist and a cocktail called the Tasmanian Devil are included on a new menu at the Walkabout bar in Sheffield.