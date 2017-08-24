The ultimate holiday barbecue

Here at Mr Pickles’ Yorkshire Food Emporium we believe that a good barbecue starts with good ingredients.

Well-sourced steaks, sausages and handmade burgers are unlikely to disappoint and you should be able to pick these up at any good butcher's.

When it comes to cooking there are a variety of techniques you can use, depending on the cut of meat. Steaks can be cooked directly on the grill, just as you would cook them in the pan.

Ensure the meat is at room temperature and rub a little oil into it before cooking to your liking. For best results we recommend you then rest the steaks in a warm place for around 10 minutes.

The ribeye and sirloin are fantastic on the barbecue, and the picanha is a real showstopper when served whole.

But we also have a great range of more economical cuts such as featherblade, chuck eye and skirt. When well sourced from a reputable butcher, these steaks can be just as tasty as the prime cuts.

If you’re cooking joints of meat for a long period of time, or using a smoker, you might consider using a brine first. Made by dissolving salt and sugar in water, a brine will help keep your meat juicy and tender throughout the cooking process. Chops and chicken pieces will only need to sit in it for two to four hours, but whole birds and joints will benefit from a longer soak.

Dry rubs are a great way to add extra flavour. Cumin, paprika, cayenne pepper and brown sugar are good starting points, but experiment with your favourite spices to complement both the meat and any sauce that you’ll be serving.

Finally, we recommend having a go at smoking, especially if cooking ribs or a joint of meat such as pork belly or brisket .

A kettle barbecue can easily be converted into a simple smoker and it’s sure to impress your guests. Just be aware that smoking does take time and try to invest in high-quality wood chips and charcoal - they can make all the difference to the end result.

