Time to get a slice of Sheffield’s first ever cheese

“My favourite cheese is epoisse, which is the kind I would get up in the night and steal from the fridge,”, says Sophie Williamson as she describes her own fromage.

Little Mesters - made using Our Cow Molly milk, soft and creamy like a brie or camembert - will be the first cheese made in Sheffield when it goes on sale in around three weeks time.

Sophie added: “So I wanted to make something like the epoisse, but also a fast maturing cheese, because if you make something like parmesan it takes two years before you can sell your first cheese!”

Sophie made her debut at last weekend’s Peddler market, selling raclette and cheese boxes. She hopes to make 300 cheeses a week for the public and trade, having already lined up Rafters restaurant as a customer.

The former IT cyber security worker made her dramatic change in career after taking a cheesemaking course at the School of Artisan Food at Welbeck estate.

“I thought it was something really different, and I loved cheese, so I went on another course”, said Sophie.

“I didn’t really want to do a desk job any more.”

Shortly, Sheffield Cheesemasters was born. One-man band Sophie now conducts the whole process, from pasteurising milk to adding cultures, and cutting the curd to turning formed cheeses daily.

From January she is to host cheesemaking courses of her own at the gleaming unit off Burton Road - an unusually urban setting for a traditional country pastime.

Sophie, a member of the Specialist Cheesemakers Association, added: “I think the idea is to make this area a food destination - having it in an urban setting is a bit different and it suits me. I don’t have a farm and don’t want a farm but I really want to make cheese!”

Little Mesters is expected to cost around £5, and tasting events, plus Christmas boxes, are also in the pipeline. It is suitable for vegetarians.