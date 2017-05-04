Top chefs and delicious dishes on menu for Sheffield Food Festival

Masterchefs and cooks from some of the finest restaurants in Sheffield will be showcasing their skills at this month’s new look Sheffield Food Festival.

The line up for the Theatre Kitchen Marquee in the Peace Gardens has been revealed this week - and food-lovers can learn from the best on a range of techniques, from curing salmon in gin with MasterChef of Great Britain and local lad Seymour Millington, to recreating the tandoori cod fillet on sweet potato and spinach curry from Peppercorn in Dore with Charlie Curran.

On Saturday May 27 Tom Lawson, chef patron at Rafters in Nether Green, will make squid ink pasta, with co-owner and sommelier Alistair Myers talking about how to select wine to make the most out of your dish.

Alistair said: “Sheffield Food Festival is a long standing fixture in the foodie calendar, so it’s important that the great restaurants in the city put on the best weekend possible for all to enjoy.”

On Sunday May 28 Fran Humphries from local co-operative Regather will showcase their organic veg box and demonstrate how to turn the entire box of seasonal ingredients from local producers into delicious meals, Joe Berry, head chef at Inox Dine, will cook up his vegan chocolate mousse made with aquafaba instead of eggs, while The School of Artisan Food’s David Carter is leading a mini masterclass in making your own sourdough bread.

Monday’s demonstrations feature Vicky Wainwright from Marco’s New York Italian who is to cook the braised oxtail lasagne which won her Marcoe Pierre White’s Chef of the Year, while vegetarian chef Jon Tite from The Showroom is to whip up a starter and main course that can be ‘thrown together’ for an unexpected meat-free dinner guest.

The final sessions of the weekend will focus on a very local topic - beer.

Brendan Barwise from the Sentinel Brewhouse is to showcase a range of different ways to use beer in cooking, and there is also a celebration of beer and cheese with Jules Gray from Hop Hideout and Reece from Urban Pantry.

There are also ‘Ready Steady Cook’ style sessions hosted by BBC Radio Sheffield, where local chefs go head to head with surprise ingredients and guest curators.

Visit www.sheffieldfoodfestival.co.uk for the full event schedule and more information about the free festival, which has new organisers this year.