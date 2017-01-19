Tuck Box: Beer hall to pop up in city

Eight regional bars serving hundreds of award-winning beers are on their way to Sheffield - in a huge pop up beer hall.

The hall, to overlook Don Valley Bowl, is a new showcase feature open to the public as part of the revamped BeerX 2017 festival from March 16-19.

The event from the Society for Independent Brewers also includes a national conference, AGM and trade show for members of the industry inside iceSheffield.

Nick Stafford, SIBA operations director, said: “As always there’s a focus on quality dispense; every beer will be served in a fresh glass, with beer coming from temperature-controlled mobile cellars. This really is the best selection of independent craft beers you’ll find anywhere in the UK.”

The beer hall will also feature live music and Six Nations rugby matches. On the Sunday there is a brunch-style event with street food coffee and music, a family feel and free entry for under 18s. Beer Alive tickets cost £7 and are on sale now at beerx.org. They include a free commemmorative glass.

Celebrate Burns Night

Trippets Lounge Bar is holding a Burns-style Sunday lunch this Sunday January 22 from 12.30. Tickets at £35 include food, a glass of wine, ‘wee dram’ and dancing with music. The Broadfield, British Oak at Mosborough and Blue Stoops at Dronfield are also holding special evenings on either Wednesday January 27 or Friday January 29. Tickets are £30 each.

New spoon menu

Spoon Cafe and Bistro on Abbey Lan,Woodseats, has a new seasonal menu, including wild mushroom and thyme arancini with blue cheese fondue, and black bream fillet.