When beer and chocolate collide in a brownie

Ham and cheese, salt and pepper - some flavours are just meant to be together.

Now there is a new combination on the block as Sheffield entrepreneur Heather Moor has launched a brownie business with an unusual ingredient - beer!

A visit to Bradfield Brewery, inspired former local government worker Heather, of Middlewood, to add beer to her recipe and she discovered the end result was a richer tasting brownie which intensified the chocolate flavours.

Stout and Belgian Blue beer based brownies are among the varieties she makes for coffee shops across Yorkshire, thanks to support from Launchpad, a business scheme delivered across the Sheffield City Region, to turn her hobby into a viable business.

A taste of the world

Bessie’s cafe and bistro on Abbeydale Road is hosting new ‘Taste the World’ themed evenings. The first was Moroccan food last Friday, and in March there will be a Brazilian night every Friday, while April will have a Vietnamese theme.

“The idea is to offer our customers a unique dining experience involving some of the weird and wonderful dishes from the country we are covering for that month”, said owner Bessie Antcliffe.

Food and retail therapy

Burger restaurant Urban Quarter, at Kelham Island, is hosting its first Urban Social Gathering this Sunday February 12, from noon until 4pm.

Boutique craft traders such as Joni Macaroons and the Sheffield Candle Company will showcase their goods, ideal for Valentine’s Day, while Sunday roasts and cocktails will also be available.